Divas Riff-Off with Demi Lovato - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Divas Riff-Off with Demi Lovato

Posted: Updated:

When Demi Lovato takes exception to James Corden's claim that divas such as Cher, Aretha and Tina Turner are more fierce than today's divas, and the two decide to settle it in a Riff-Off featuring songs from Adele and Katy Perry, with some backing vocals from Level.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Tituss Burgess and Fred Armisen Would Be Awful Getaway Drivers

    Tituss Burgess and Fred Armisen Would Be Awful Getaway Drivers

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-06 20:34:13 GMT

    After talking to Edgar Wright about the process of writing out a chase scene for "Baby Driver, James asks Fred Armisen and Tituss Burgess how they would fare as getaway drivers.

     

    After talking to Edgar Wright about the process of writing out a chase scene for "Baby Driver, James asks Fred Armisen and Tituss Burgess how they would fare as getaway drivers.

     

  • Riff-Off with Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort

    Riff-Off with Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-07-04 21:01:08 GMT

    As James starts a Dogs In Sunglasses bit, Jamie Foxx interrupts James wondering why he isn't doing any music and challenges James to a riff-off with a special appearance from Ansel Elgort and The Filharmonic.

     

    As James starts a Dogs In Sunglasses bit, Jamie Foxx interrupts James wondering why he isn't doing any music and challenges James to a riff-off with a special appearance from Ansel Elgort and The Filharmonic.

     

  • Seth Rogen Parties with Camels and Segways

    Seth Rogen Parties with Camels and Segways

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:53:33 GMT

    James asks Seth Rogen about a recent bachelor party he attended and learned the group went into the Nevada desert to hang and connect with camels.

     

    James asks Seth Rogen about a recent bachelor party he attended and learned the group went into the Nevada desert to hang and connect with camels.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.