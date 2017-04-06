Quadruplet Brothers All Get Accepted to Elite Colleges, Includin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Quadruplet Brothers All Get Accepted to Elite Colleges, Including Harvard and Yale: 'We All Work Hard Together'

Updated: Apr 6, 2017 3:42 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.