Baby bobcat removed from local animal sanctuary

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — An update on a baby bobcat that was rescued from Rancho Bernardo and taken to a local animal sanctuary.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife removed the animal from Lions, Tigers and Bears after a second cub was found.

"This is just wrong, this is just wrong," said Bobbi Brink, founder of the animal sanctuary.

CBS News 8 featured the cub last week.

Brink said the now near three-week-old kitten was found last month in Rancho Bernardo, dropped off at a vet, she was contacted and then reached out to fish and game.

"I called Fish and Game and got permission to go pick up the cat and that makes the decision, because we do not take animals here that can be re-released into the wild," Brink said.

Brink said to rehab and release a cub, there has to be other cubs and there weren't - so either the kitten would have been euthanized or the sanctuary could take him in - which they did on March 23.

"All the rules of re-releasing something into the wild have been broken," she said.

Department of Fish and Wildlife said they just found another cub in Northern California where he will be rehabbed and re-released.

They say in special circumstances like this where the cub was in captivity for a short time they want to give the cub a second chance.

The situation worries keepers at Lions, Tigers and Bears.

"It's heartbreaking, " said Alyssa Cantwell, a keeper at the sanctuary. "It's something you have brought up and cared for [and] there it goes."