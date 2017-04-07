San Diego Padres win home opener at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants, 7-6, Friday in their home opener at a sold-out Petco Park after beginning the season by losing three of four games to the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Manuel Margot homered on each of his first two at-bats for the Padres.

The pregame ceremony included the unfurling of the Holiday Bowl Big Flag, held by 275 sailors stationed in San Diego.



The ceremonial bell was rung by San Diego Police Department Officer Wade Irwin, partner of slain Officer Jonathan "J.D." DeGuzman. Irwin was wounded in the July 28 shooting that left DeGuzman dead.



Stephany Negrete, a 2016 "American Idol'' semifinalist, sang the national anthem, followed by a flyover of F-35s from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.



Padres Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Jones threw the ceremonial first pitch. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Yarrick Conner sang "God Bless America'' before the seventh inning stretch.



Like for all Friday home games, the Padres wore their brown jerseys.



For fans attending future Padres home games this season:

Parking can be purchased in advance for off-site locations, including the San Diego Convention Center and Bayfront Hilton, for the first time online at sandiego.padres.mlb.com/sd/ballpark/transportation/index.jsp



Fans without pre-purchased parking passes are encouraged to take public transportation or use ride-sharing services. A new ride-sharing pickup and drop off zone has been designated for Park Boulevard, near the Convention Center.

Fans and Players are pumped for the @Padres First Home Game of the season! Taking on the @SFGiants Watch @CBS8 for the story 5 & 6:30pm!???? pic.twitter.com/gMBfKNcO6R — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) April 7, 2017





