Pedestrian struck and killed in Little Italy neighborhood

Saturday, July 1 was the 150th anniversary of the arrival of a man who changed the course of San Diego's history. Back in 1867, Alonzo Horton stepped off a ship with big dreams for a city along the bay. He purchased a plot of land and tirelessly built "New Town" San Diego, which we now know as Downtown. If you want to learn more, visit the Davis-Horton House in the Gaslamp.