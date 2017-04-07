Arrest made in connection with deadly hit and run in Little Italy

Several San Diego fire crews left Sunday, headed for San Luis Obispo County to help battle the nearly 24,000-acre Alamo Fire, the largest of 14 wildfires currently burning across California.
A summer heat wave that was expected to peak Saturday instead saw temperatures at or below what they were Friday, when several cities across the county experienced record-high temperatures.
One person was killed Sunday in a crash between a passenger car and a semi-trailer on eastbound Interstate 8 near Tavern Road, authorities said.
Saturday, July 1 was the 150th anniversary of the arrival of a man who changed the course of San Diego's history. Back in 1867, Alonzo Horton stepped off a ship with big dreams for a city along the bay. He purchased a plot of land and tirelessly built "New Town" San Diego, which we now know as Downtown. If you want to learn more, visit the Davis-Horton House in the Gaslamp.
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 "cool zones'' located throughout the county on Saturday.
Services are scheduled Saturday for the second of two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Phillipine-flagged container ship near Japan.