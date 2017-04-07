Arrest made in connection with deadly hit and run in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was arrested in Encanto Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in a Little Italy-area crosswalk.



David Dominguez was arrested about 7:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Brooklyn Avenue and is expected to be booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, DUI and other charges, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.



Dominguez is suspected of being behind the wheel of a speeding SUV that struck a man in his 50s crossing Pacific Highway at West Laurel Street around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police. The SUV continued west from Laurel Street onto North Harbor Drive after the crash.



The victim died at the scene. His name was not immediately available.