Man shot in chest during drive-by in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Cherokee Point neighborhood near City Heights.
   
The victim and a friend were walking along the westbound side of University Avenue near 35th Street when someone inside an eastbound car opened fire on them shortly after 1 a.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.
   
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest, but was able to run off with his companion. Heims said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.
   
A description of the shooter or the suspect vehicle was not immediately released.

