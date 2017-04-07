Larry Himmel Foundation helping Ramona bakery after owners become sick

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A local mother and daughter had a dream to own their own bakery and last September that dream became a reality.

Joanne and Paige opened the London Bakery on Main Street in Ramona. Born in London’s East End, Joanne Bennett grew up watching her mother and grandmother bake and quickly became interested, bringing her knowledge to America.

However shortly after opening the bakery, Joanne was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Following Joanne's diagnosis her daughter, Paige Duffy, was diagnosed with a paralyzing disease the very day the bakery opened last year.

To help this family, The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is helping to raise money to get Joanne and The London Bakery back on their feet.

The goal is to raise $8,000, which will pay off the medical bills and return this Ramona business to an operational state.

If you would like to help, CLICK HERE to make a donation.