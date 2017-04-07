Innovation, state-of-the-art technologies are focus of new hospital

This is sponsored content and was provided by Kaiser Permanente

To celebrate 50 years in San Diego, Kaiser Permanente will open its new state-of-the-art San Diego Medical Center this spring. The new hospital, located in Kearny Mesa, will complement Kaiser Permanente’s existing hospital on Zion Avenue in Grantville, as well as Palomar Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente’s plan hospital in North County.

The new hospital features a 24-hour emergency department with 39 private treatment areas, 253 interactive single patient rooms and several new state-of-the art technologies to support the highest quality care and an enhanced patient experience, including virtual guardrails to aid in fall prevention, pain level monitoring and caregiver alerts to put the patient at the center of round-the-clock care.

“Providing an unparalleled patient care experience has been our top priority and guided every design and decision made since breaking ground three years ago,” said Jane Finley, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente San Diego. “All patients will benefit from a combination of our cutting-edge care that includes innovative medical technologies; our integrated model of care; and most importantly, personal service.”

Patient rooms at San Diego Medical Center will have a 75-inch monitor that gives patients’ bedside access to on-demand education, room controls, room service, Internet and entertainment. An integrated video visit platform will allow physicians to virtually check on their patients as needed. Each room also features a special lighting system that mimics the natural rhythms of daylight, a feature that improves health and well-being.

The new hospital incorporates the latest in environmental design and has been certified at the platinum level by the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program - -making it the 4th Platinum LEED for a healthcare facility in the world. The San Diego Medical Center also offers several areas specifically designed for respite, including more than two miles of landscaped walking paths and a meditation room.

Specialty services will include an intensive care unit, maternal child health services, pediatrics, emergency department, interventional radiology, vascular, thoracic and spine surgery, a robotics program and neonatal intensive care unit.

For more information about the new Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, visit kp.org/sandiego.