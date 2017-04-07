Local Syrian refugees react to the US attack - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local Syrian refugees react to the US attack

Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Syrian families living here in San Diego are expressing mixed feelings about the U.S. strike in their home country. 

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reported from the College Area with local reaction.

She spoke to families at the Alliance for African Assistance - a local organization that helps refugees.

