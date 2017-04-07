Heroes who faced crime with courage recognized with awards

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Henry Smith was one of seven ordinary citizens recognized for their courage. They were honored with Citizens of Courage awards.

Smith was working as a security guard at a North Park dispensary when two armed men broke in. It was only his second day on the job.

"I was face down and I could hear the owner pleading for his life. I, at that time, knew that they were going to kill us," said Smith. "They were cussing at me, talking to me, telling me that they were going to blow my head off."



The men took Smith's utility belt, but weren't able to remove his gun from the holster.



"I grabbed it and as I grabbed it there was another male who came around the corner" he said. "He attacked me and that's when I shot."



One of the robbers was killed, the other wounded and facing multiple life sentences.



Kim Schildmeyer was also honored after a man - armed with a bat - broke into the motel room she shared with her elderly mother and granddaughter.



"I didn't feel like a hero, just a mom," Schildmeyer said. "Thinking that was it, that was our last day."



She managed to get everyone into the bathroom and keep them safe as the man tried to burst through the door.

Diane Reynolds also received a courage award. She found a sexual predator in her home and chased him out.

"It was a man lying on the floor sleeping underneath my daughter's bed," Reynolds said. "I was freaked out. It was instinct. The main thing I wanted is I wanted him out of my apartment."

Every one echoed the sentiment expressed by security guard Smith.

"I don't think of myself as a hero," he said.

And was grateful for those who helped them get justice and get well.

"I'm very thankful," said Smith. "Thankful I'm here able to speak to everyone."