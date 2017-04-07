Wicked Injury Tales w/ Charlie Hunnam, Rupert Friend & Demi Lovato

After Charlie Hunnam tells James about waking up in South America with a bug stuck in his ear, Demi Lovato recalls how careless cleaning resulted in a broken ankle for her, and Rupert Friend tells James about an unfortunate encounter with Mandy Patinkin on the 'Homeland' set.

