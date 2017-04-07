Pay property taxes by Monday to avoid penalties

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's treasurer-tax collector issued a reminder Friday that Monday is the deadline to pay the second installment of property taxes to avoid penalties.
The Treasurer-Tax Collector's five branch locations will be open during their usual business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to accept payments, with no extended hours planned.
Offices are located in Chula Vista, 590 Third Ave.; El Cajon, 200 S. Magnolia Ave.; San Diego, 1600 Pacific Highway and 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.; and San Marcos, 141 E. Carmel St.
Payments can also be made online, with no cost for using an electronic check.
"E-pay is what we're all about," said Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. "More than half of taxpayers now pay their property taxes electronically. Join the movement and pay online at our website, www.sdtreastax.com."
Any remittances received after the close of business on Monday will incur a 10 percent penalty on the entire bill due, plus a $10 fee.
McAllister's office mailed out 989,089 annual secured property tax bills last September. To date, 98.68 percent of taxpayers have paid the first installment, and 29.98 percent have paid the second, amounting to $3.65 billion collected out of $5.66 billion the county expects to generate, he said.
"Because San Diego taxpayers are so responsible, they pay what they owe and they usually pay on time," McAllister said. "We're proud that over the past three years running, we've had a 99 percent tax collection rate."
Property taxes are due in two equal installments - on Nov. 1 and Feb. 1. If one or both installments are not paid by June 30, the unpaid taxes will go into default, and the taxpayer will face an extra penalty of 1.5 percent per month.
Small crowds filled an intersection in Vista on Sunday protesting the shooting of 24-year-old Jonathon Coronel.
This weekend hundreds of the best and brightest young golfers from around the world were in town ready to tee off. The 50th IMG Academy Junior World Championships were taking over Torrey Pines and courses around the county for a special tournament that continues through Friday. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the green in La Jolla with more.
This weekend hundreds of the best and brightest young golfers from around the world were in town ready to tee off. The 50th IMG Academy Junior World Championships were taking over Torrey Pines and courses around the county for a special tournament that continues through Friday. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the green in La Jolla with more.
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things," HBO's "Game of Thrones" and AMC's "The Walking Dead" are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.
A summer heat wave that was expected to peak Saturday instead saw temperatures at or below what they were Friday, when several cities across the county experienced record-high temperatures.
Several San Diego fire crews left Sunday, headed for San Luis Obispo County to help battle the nearly 24,000-acre Alamo Fire, the largest of 14 wildfires currently burning across California.
Former Scripps Ranch High and San Diego State University golfer Xander Schauffele shot 14-under par over four rounds to win his first PGA Tour event Sunday, making a birdie put on the 18th hole of his final round to win the Greenbrier Classic by one stroke.
One person was killed Sunday in a crash between a passenger car and a semi-trailer on eastbound Interstate 8 near Tavern Road, authorities said.
Saturday, July 1 was the 150th anniversary of the arrival of a man who changed the course of San Diego's history. Back in 1867, Alonzo Horton stepped off a ship with big dreams for a city along the bay. He purchased a plot of land and tirelessly built "New Town" San Diego, which we now know as Downtown. If you want to learn more, visit the Davis-Horton House in the Gaslamp.
Saturday, July 1 was the 150th anniversary of the arrival of a man who changed the course of San Diego's history. Back in 1867, Alonzo Horton stepped off a ship with big dreams for a city along the bay. He purchased a plot of land and tirelessly built "New Town" San Diego, which we now know as Downtown. If you want to learn more, visit the Davis-Horton House in the Gaslamp.
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 "cool zones'' located throughout the county on Saturday.