Neal Schon Performs "Don't Stop Believin" With Jon Batiste

The legendary guitarist sits in with the Late Show band and performs one of his all-time greatest hits. His band Journey will be joining a group of iconic bands (Eagles, Fleetwoood Mac, Steely Dan) for two special nights at The Classic East and The Classic West this July! Check journeymusic.com for ticket information!

