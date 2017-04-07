Neal Schon Performs "Don't Stop Believin" With Jon Batiste

The legendary guitarist sits in with the Late Show band and performs one of his all-time greatest hits. His band Journey will be joining a group of iconic bands (Eagles, Fleetwoood Mac, Steely Dan) for two special nights at The Classic East and The Classic West this July! Check journeymusic.com for ticket information!

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

