Nick Jonas and Paris Jackson Spotted Hanging Out ?on Ice Cream Trip

Rihanna plays a shapeshifting alien entity named Bubble in Luc Besson's sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and the singer-turned-actress is giving fans a sneak peek at her role in the long-awaited space opera.
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd tied the knot over the weekend at a super sweet ceremony where love was clearly in the air.
Jessica Simpson couldn't pass up the opportunity to throw back to her now-infamous "Chicken of the Sea" moment, after news broke that grocery chain Whole Foods mistakenly stocked tuna in products it sold as chicken salad.
The girls of Jersey Shore sure have changed a lot from their time on MTV's popular reality series -- and it looks like some of the show's biggest names are hanging out again to film an as-of-yet unannounced TV project.
When Christopher Nolan cast Harry Styles as a lead in his upcoming World War II drama, Dunkirk, the decision caused a stir among some skeptics who questioned the singer's acting chops and derided his involvement as stunt casting. However, the acclaimed director says he knew from the start that he...
It sounds like Jeremy Meeks, who made headlines in 2014 for having a seriously sexy mugshot, is headed for divorce.