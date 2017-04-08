CHP searching for driver in deadly Escondido crash

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man was fatally struck on an Escondido freeway, authorities said Saturday.



The crash was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday on the eastbound highway 78, just west of Centre City Parkway, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher.



The man died at the scene, she said.



The crash was a hit-and-run and the vehicle was described as a sedan, possibly missing the driver's side mirror, with significant front-end damage, according to police. CHP officers said after he was struck he was dragged from 700 - 1,000 feet.

No further information on the vehicle involved or the driver was provided.

Police are asking if anyone has information on the collision to call the Oceanside CHP office during normal business hours at (760) 643-3400 or the dispatch center 24 hours a day at (858) 637-3800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.