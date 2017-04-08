Local reaction to military strike on Syria

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Dozens of San Diegans took the streets Friday, sounding off on President Trump's cruise missile strikes against Syria.

"I am against that it was done without congressional approval," said protester Wendy Batterson.

Protestors called on Americans to resist what they are calling the "U.S. war of aggression" in the Middle East.

"America's MO is power, oil, money," said Emily Hansen Trent who went with her family to a demonstration. "Destroy anybody who gets in our way. That's my government, I don't agree with my government."

Sham Alghazouli is a Syrian-born American citizen and has family in Damascus.

"I think what's happening in Syria is horrible," Alghazouli said. "Innocent children are dying and people are fleeing their own country."

Among them, Daid Abdullah and his family - Syrian refugees who fled their country and settled in San Diego six months ago after their home was bombed.

Abdullah's reaction to the U.S. airstrikes is mixed.

While he wants Assad to be removed from power, he also says he wants the violence and destruction to stop.

Through an interpreter, Abdullah told CBS News 8 he is against war and destruction in Syria and wants to live in peace.

"Say it loud, say it clear - refugees are welcome here!" chanted protestors on Friday night.

A sentiment echoed by Iraqi-born American citizen Kilian Colin who fled war in his own homeland in 2011.

"We don't want any more wars. I am an American citizen now and I have the right to say - I don't want to pay my taxpayer money [for] these stupid wars," Colin said.