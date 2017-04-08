Baseball season is a hit with downtown businesses

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The Padres started their 2017 season off right, beating the San Francisco Giants 7-6 in their home opener at Petco Park.

Baseball season adds a big economic boost to the local economy.

Home games for the Padres brings visitors and attention to the local region, which equals money back into America's Finest City.

Restaurants like Searsucker San Diego in the Gaslamp are expecting a full house and they're ready.

"Once the Padres season starts it's really, really an uplift," said Jony Hernandez of Searsucker. "We're lucky enough to be close to the Convention Center, but you definitely feel the local boost that comes out. They get to experience what's great about downtown San Diego."

The economic assist could not have come at a better time with more than 10 new restaurants recently added along Fifth Avenue.

So when the Padres play, so do the local pubs and restaurants.