Teen Takes Best Friend With Cerebral Palsy To Prom: 'She Wore Me - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen Takes Best Friend With Cerebral Palsy To Prom: 'She Wore Me Out on The Dance Floor'

Updated: Apr 8, 2017 10:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.