San Diego Comic-Con 2017 badges have sold out!

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Comic-Con International 2017 completely sold out within hours of being made available to the general public Saturday morning.

Open registration for Comic-Con began at 8 a.m. online the convention's waiting room where fans had an opportunity to purchase badges for four-day badges and single-day passes.

Comic-Con's event bring thousands of people to downtown San Diego every year, which makes passes hard to come by for many fans.

This year's edition of the wildly successful Comic-Con International celebration of the popular arts is scheduled to begin with the annual Preview Night on July 19 at the San Diego Convention Center, with the main portion of the show set for July 20-23.

For more information on SDCC, visit their website here.

