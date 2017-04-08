Small earthquake jolts U.S.-Mexico border region

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A small earthquake jostled the U.S./ Mexico border region Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.



The temblor struck at 3:31 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.0 at a depth of 6.2 miles, its epicenter 6 miles southeast of San Ysidro and 4 miles southeast of Tijuana, Mexico, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.



There were no reports of injury or damage.