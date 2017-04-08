Small earthquake jolts U.S.-Mexico border region - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small earthquake jolts U.S.-Mexico border region

Posted: Updated:

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A small earthquake jostled the U.S./ Mexico border region Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
   
The temblor struck at 3:31 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.0 at a depth of 6.2 miles, its epicenter 6 miles southeast of San Ysidro and 4 miles southeast of Tijuana, Mexico, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.
   
There were no reports of injury or damage.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.