Padres 'Celebrate San Diego' at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - "Celebrate San Diego'' will be the theme of Saturday's Padres-San Francisco Giants game in an attempt to carry the enthusiasm and energy from February's community rally at Petco Park into the 2017 season.



The theme will be highlighted by pregame performances and a pregame ceremony featuring local professional and college teams.



The San Diego State Aztecs pep band will perform the national anthem.

A "Celebrate San Diego'' laser show will follow the game.

For fans attending future Padres home games this season:

Parking can be purchased in advance for off-site locations, including the San Diego Convention Center and Bayfront Hilton, for the first time online at sandiego.padres.mlb.com/sd/ballpark/transportation/index.jsp



Fans without pre-purchased parking passes are encouraged to take public transportation or use ride-sharing services. A new ride-sharing pickup and drop off zone has been designated for Park Boulevard, near the Convention Center.

