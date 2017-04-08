Missing woman's family canvassing Ocean Beach

LINDA VISTA (CBS 8) - An all-out effort to find a missing Linda Vista woman took place Saturday in Ocean Beach.



Debra Puente, 50, who goes by Debi, went missing on March 28 after a night out with friends.



When last seen, Puente was driving her black 2013 Hyundai sedan, which was found two days later abandoned at 5000 Santa Cruz Ave. in the Ocean Beach area, according to San Diego police.

The Linda Vista woman's sister says Puente's disappearance does not make sense. The family is simply overwhelmed.

"I love my sister. I haven't seen her in a while, please come home," she said.



Puente's case is getting quite a bit of traffic on social media, something the family hopes will encourage people to keep looking.

Puente is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a large mole on her left cheek bone, under her eye.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call Luna at (619) 531-2277 or the SDPD's main number at (619) 531-2000.

