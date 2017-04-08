Woman donates 100th gallon of blood

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego blood bank is celebrating one of its most prolific donors this weekend.



Jayne Heimann donated her 100th gallon of blood this weekend. She's been consistently donating blood for about 35 years.



She says it's not only a great way to help others, but it's fast, convenient, and keeps her health in check, too.

"This is more to just help the blood bank, help people receiving blood products. If somebody is thinking about it, consider it, especially if you have family or things of the sort. It's also a little quick and dirty way to keep track of your own health." Heimann said.



You don't have to be a superstar donor like Heimann, any amount is welcome and desperately needed.



