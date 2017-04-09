Padres host 'Military Opening Day' and KidsFest Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres will conduct "Military Opening Day" and their first KidsFest of the 2017 season at Sunday's game, hosting the San Francisco Giants, at Petco Park.

Pregame ceremonies will include on-field recognition of more than 100 service members representing all branches of the armed services lining the base paths and a demonstration by the U.S. Navy Parachute team, the Leap Frogs.

Nine active duty service members will join the Padres starting lineup at their positions as part of "Military Takes the Field."

The national anthem will be performed by Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Veronica Baca from 1st Supply Battalion at Camp Pendleton. A flyover by a Hawkeye E2 Aircraft from Naval Air Station Point Mugu will follow the national anthem.

U.S. Marine Corps spouse Alexa Gilmore will sing "God Bless America" between halves of the seventh inning.

The Padres will wear their tan camouflage jerseys.

KidsFest will begin at 11 a.m. at Park at the Park with activities including bounce houses, inflatables, games, face painting and balloon artists.

Two Padres players will sign autographs at the Park at the Park from noon to 12:30 p.m. A Compadres Kids membership is required to participate in the signings. Membership is free and available on-site.

Children 14 and under will be able to run the bases on the field after the game.

