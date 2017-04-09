Man killed in Little Italy hit-and-run identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian who was killed by a speeding hit-and-run driver near San Diego International Airport Thursday was publicly identified as a San Diegan "who appeared to be living a transient lifestyle" by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

Garold Allen Crosbie, 50, was walking north on Pacific Highway at Laurel Street at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday when a westbound SUV ran a red light and

struck him while he was still in the crosswalk, the medical examiner's office said. The vehicle then continued westbound and did not stop.

"A San Diego Harbor Police officer was at the intersection, witnessed the event and called for fire department personnel to respond," the Medical

Examiner's statement said. "When they arrived, death was confirmed without medical intervention due to obvious trauma."

About eight hours later, San Diego Police arrested David Dominguez, 21, at his home in the 6000 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Encanto, Officer Tony Martinez said Friday morning.

Dominguez was booked into jail on suspicion of three felony charges: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit and run involving a death and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in bodily injury.

Dominguez was being held at the George Bailey Detention Facility on $100,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in San Diego on Tuesday.

RELATED COVERAGE