San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson heads toward North Korea

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson Strike Group was ordered to report to the Western Pacific Ocean this weekend to put it into closer proximity to North Korea, according to U.S. Navy officials

Tori Doyle's husband is one of 6,000 sailors aboard the Carl Vinson which is heading toward the Korean peninsula amid escalating tensions in the region.

"The last few months have been smooth sailing. They get to port, have a great time, they're taking care of business," Tori said.

She is back home in Texas while her husband is deployed and was out to dinner when she got word the Vinson received new orders.

"I kind of had to take a moment and pause everybody at dinner and just explain what was going on and everyone just opened up their support," said Tori.

"I'm definitely trying to be strong. It's one of those things you can't do much about it. It's their job that they signed up for. It's what they do and things can change at any moment. You have to go with it even if it's not what you hoped for."

The Carl Vinson Strike Group's assignment comes days after North Korea test fired another missile.

This one went only 40 miles before going into the sea, but it appeared to trigger a change in U.S. policy ending "strategic patience."

President Donald Trump met with China's President Xi Jinping the following day, where the two discussed North Korea.

"I think we're hopeful is that we can work together with the Chinese to change the conditions in the minds of the DPRK leadership," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. "And then, at that point, perhaps discussions may be useful. But I think there's a shared view and no disagreement as to how dangerous the situation has become."



Tori Doyle hasn't heard from her husband since the new mission was announced.

It has her even more so looking forward to his return and eventual discharge from the Navy scheduled for a few months later.

"Just know that we love everyone on board. We want everyone to come home safe and it's a difficult time for everybody involved - from our sailors to our families," said Tori. "For everybody, it's just well wishes and godspeed from here."

The Carl Vinson Strike Group includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, embarked Carrier Air Wing 2, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain.

The ships left Singapore Saturday en route to port visits in Australia, but were diverted north by Admiral Harry Harris, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command.