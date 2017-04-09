Cinnamon hopes to find a forever home before age 18

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A local 14-year-old girl recently had to switch high schools again - for the third time this school year.



Cinnamon is living in an emergency children's shelter right now - pulled away from a school that felt like home and a basketball team that felt like family.

"It's been rough, but that's okay," said Cinnamon in 2015, describing her three years in the foster care system. "I would like a nice mom, a nice dad."

And that continues to be her wish.

Now 14 years old, Cinnamon is hoping to find a forever home before she ages out of the system.

"Just [to] have a family there for me throughout the four years [would] help me out," she said. "If there's something going on at school, to help me from feeling down."

Cinnamon has grown up a lot since 2015, in both maturity and height.

Standing at 5-foot-8-and-a-half-inches tall gives her an advantage in her favorite sport.

"I like it because I'm able to play basketball," she said.

And here's what the high school freshman said she loves so much about playing the game:

"The team becomes like a family to you."

And while her teammates provide that sense of belonging, having a forever family to support her from the sidelines would mean the world to her.

"Where they go to my games and cheer me on, and when I'm feeling down, just to cheer, try to keep my head up and say that I can do it," she said.

The sport itself is teaching Cinnamon about confidence, dedication and perseverance.

"Sometimes I'm nervous when I'm playing. I feel like I'm going to mess up," she said. "Sometimes I mess up but I just look at it and say, 'it's just once, just do it again, next time just shoot a better one, just shoot it better."

Cinnamon is truly resilient - making new friends and finding her way each time she's had to move in foster care.

"Even though her situation isn't what you would consider to be a typical situation, she does have a lot of people that care about her and support her, myself included," said protective services worker Cecil Ashley. "And I feel like it would just take her over the brink if she had that family to give her that concrete day-to-day support that every kid needs."

Cinnamon is on track toward success and is hoping for a career in the military..

"I want to go into the Army or something with the Air Force," she said. "I just want to do something good for my country, because there's a lot of stuff going on in our country, and I don't know - I just want to help out."

"For her to be such a bright child with a lot of optimism and big hopes for herself, it makes me hopeful for all the things she wants in her future," said Ashley. "So I feel positive and optimistic about the things she's going to be able to do."

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego, for hosting a fun day at the amusement park.