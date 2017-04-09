No sign of missing swimmer near Pacific Beach

A recent American Automobile Association survey revealed that more families will be taking road trips this summer. Local road trip guru and author Jack Bradais knows the area like the back of his hand, and he says that you don’t have to go far from San Diego to have a lot of fun.
Get your floppy hats ready, ladies. Opening Day at Del Mar is right around the corner, which means that the Haute 2 Trot Fashion Show is even closer.
A wildfire that scorched 152 acres in the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton was 100 percent contained Wednesday.
Deputies said one person was found dead along the side of the road shortly after 5:30 a.m. with "obvious signs of trauma" to his body.
We all love road trips, but let’s face it. We don’t always bring the healthiest of snacks along with us in the car.
Leave it to a children's book to combine cute cuddly kittens with the heartache of war. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Lakeside to hear a true story about an army veteran and her two cats.
A wildfire sparked by engine emissions from a passing vehicle that blackened about 400 open acres in the Flinn Springs area was 30 percent contained Wednesday morning.
A south swell generated by Tropical Storm Eugene that brought big waves and strong rip currents to North County beaches is expected to peak Wednesday.