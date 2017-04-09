No sign of missing swimmer near Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Authorities continued searching Tuesday for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Sunday during a swim in the ocean off the coast of Pacific Beach and is presumed dead.

The El Cajon teenager, whose name was withheld, was in the surf with a group of friends near the foot of Windemere Court about 6 p.m. Sunday when he and one of his companions got caught in a strong rip current. Lifeguards rescued one of the youths, but the other could not be found.

Divers were no longer in the water for the search Tuesday. The recovery effort was being made from the beach, air and with sonar.

Lifeguards searched the waters in the area until dark Sunday night, then resumed the effort Monday morning. U.S. Coast Guard crews aboard cutters and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter scanned the ocean overnight, Monday morning and into the early afternoon before discontinuing the operation about 1 p.m. Monday, according to USCG public affairs.

"Our thoughts go out to the family of the missing swimmer during this extremely difficult time," said Lt. Andrew Williams, command duty officer of Coast Guard Sector San Diego. "Suspending a search is not an easy decision, and it is made with great care and consideration."

As of Monday afternoon, the federal maritime agency had searched about 230 square nautical miles, officials said.

Lifeguards, meanwhile, called off their scuba-diving efforts at 12:30 p.m. Monday, but continued sweeps with a sonar-equipped boat, said Monica Munoz, spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.