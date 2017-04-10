Enjoy Easter brunch at the U.S. Grant

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – If you’re looking to get a jump on your plans for Easter, one downtown spot may have just the celebration.

The U.S. Grant hosts an annual Easter Brunch, but this year it promises to be bigger and better than in the past.

In addition to their signature brunch stations and champagne, this year they'll feature family-friendly activities to enjoy throughout the day, including photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts, a photo booth and live entertainment.

