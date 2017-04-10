Enjoy Easter brunch at the U.S. Grant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Enjoy Easter brunch at the U.S. Grant

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – If you’re looking to get a jump on your plans for Easter, one downtown spot may have just the celebration. 

The U.S. Grant hosts an annual Easter Brunch, but this year it promises to be bigger and better than in the past. 

In addition to their signature brunch stations and champagne, this year they'll feature family-friendly activities to enjoy throughout the day, including photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts, a photo booth and live entertainment.

For more information, Click Here.

Note: Eligibility for the giveaway featured in the above videos was only during Monday's 6AM newscast.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.