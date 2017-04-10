Groom Loses Battle to Cancer Just 2 Months After Couple Gifted 'Fairytale' Wedding

A California man is accused of driving a stolen vehicle to a court where he reportedly planned to plead guilty to stealing another vehicle.
A Utah couple charged in the death of their 3-year-old daughter videotaped some of the abuse and tried to cover up the child’s injuries with makeup, according to prosecutors.
A Nevada father drove his children to visit relatives with their mother’s battered body stuffed in a cardboard box that he stashed in the back of his SUV, police said.
A Missouri woman who operated a business out of her tiny house was shocked to find brazen thieves had stolen the entire building from a busy street corner.
A traffic stop in Texas became a child endangerment case after cops say they pulled over an 11-year-old girl who was driving home with her 10-year-old brother.
A sports car driving priest stands accused of pointing a gun at a mother and son during a Florida road rage incident last week, cops say.
A deaf and elderly dog is now home safe after being lost in the woods for nine months, including a particularly rough winter, before miraculously reuniting with her family.
Shoppers at an Arizona Walmart got more than they bargained for earlier this month when a nude man was allegedly spotted walking around the store.
After losing their two young children in a car accident two years ago, a North Carolina pastor’s wife has given birth to twins this week.