Just Plane Wrong: Uproar Erupts After Passenger Is Knocked Out a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Just Plane Wrong: Uproar Erupts After Passenger Is Knocked Out and Dragged Off United Flight

Updated: Apr 10, 2017 11:41 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.