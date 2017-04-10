Mom's sentencing for son's death postponed - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mom's sentencing for son's death postponed

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

EL CAJON (CBS 8) — An East County mom appeared in court Monday, following the death of her 19-month old son.

Renee Fournier pleaded guilty and Monday she was supposed to be sentenced.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported from the East County Courthouse, with new developments.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.