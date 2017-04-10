Local educators rally against possible job cuts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local educators rally against possible job cuts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Teachers potentially facing layoffs from the San Diego Unified School District protested Monday outside a hearing in Clairemont where district officials were gathered to consider budget cuts.

The rally by hundreds of teachers and district staff was held at Madison High School, the site of four days of hearings where those who received pink slips in March can argue to keep their jobs.

The district is facing a $124 million shortfall next year and notified about 1,400 district employees that they could be laid off.

The district expects to finalize its budget in May.

