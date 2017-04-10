$200K worth of narcotics located during vehicle stop in Murrieta

Last Friday, Border Patrol agents seized a narcotics load that was stashed in a secret compartment located in the firewall of a Dodge Journey SUV.

The seizure amounted to 53.55 pounds of methamphetamine and 6.21 pounds of heroin.

MURRIETA (CBS 8) — A 53-year-old man was arrested Friday after Border Patrol agents discovered nearly $200,000 worth of narcotics hidden in a vehicle he was driving on Interstate 215 in Murrieta.

Agents stopped the vehicle, a Dodge Journey SUV, on northbound I-215, near the Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. Exit around 1:30 pm.

During the vehicle stop, a canine sniff was conducted on the vehicle and signaled agents to the narcotics.

Agents conducted a further search of the vehicle and located a man-made compartment built into the vehicle’s firewall. There they located and extracted 57 bundles of methamphetamine and two bundles of heroin from the compartment.

The methamphetamine had a total weight of 53.55 pounds and an estimated street value of $128,520. The heroin weighed 6.21 pounds and was valued at $68,310.

The suspected smuggler was booked into a Riverside County jail, and is facing state narcotics charges. The Dodge Journey was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

This incident came on the heels of another methamphetamine seizure that took place during a Border Patrol vehicle stop in Murrieta on Thursday.