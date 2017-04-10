Things get hairy as Jeff goes in for a waxing - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Things get hairy as Jeff goes in for a waxing

Posted: Updated:

TEMECULA (CBS 8) — Summer is just one season away and if you're thinking about a getting a wax job, there may be a gentler option.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff travels to Temecula to meet an internet sensation and get some work done at Brows by Liz.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.