Encampment Trash: Sweetwater River being treated like a dump

After a rapper was brutally sucker punched on stage during a concert at the Observatory in North Park last month, causing a large brawl to spill into the streets, City Councilmember Chris Ward will host a community forum to discuss the incident.
Thousands of web sites on Wednesday took part in a day of action to protest the efforts to roll back net neutrality rules.
Weather is stirring up problems on the San Diego health front. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said the high temperatures and changes in humidity are playing a role in a variety of issues.
The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday responded to a video posted on YouTube that shows a K-9 officer biting and holding a man on a San Diego downtown street.
The City Council's Infrastructure Committee gave unanimous initial approval Wednesday to a plan that would install electric vehicle charging stations at 14 city facilities.
Because of the delay in the opening of its new central courthouse, the San Diego Superior Court Wednesday asked those scheduled to appear at the new facility on Union Street to report to the older courthouses that contain the services they seek.
As crews gain a handle on the Jennings Fire in Flinn Springs, we’re reminded of one of the lesser-known dangers our cars present to the environment.
A wildfire sparked by engine emissions from a passing vehicle that blackened about 400 open acres in the Flinn Springs area was 30 percent contained Wednesday morning.