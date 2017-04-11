Meteor lights up the Southern California night sky - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meteor lights up the Southern California night sky

Posted: Updated:
By Paco Ramos, KFMB Interactive Editor
Connect
Photo Credit: Leticia Odanga Photo Credit: Leticia Odanga

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An Oak Park resident's security camera captured the moment a streak of light shot across the Southern California night sky Monday. 

CBS News 8's Meteorologist Matt Baylow believes the object was a meteor. 

Oak Park resident Leticia Odanga's Ring security camera captured the moment the object believed to be a meteor entered our atmosphere. 

Reports indicate the light was seen throughout Southern California, from San Diego to parts of Los Angeles. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.