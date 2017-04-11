Hiker rescued at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lifeguards on Tuesday afternoon rescued a man who feel about 20-feet as he was rappelling down a cliff in Sunset Cliffs.

The rope the man was using to rappel down the cliff face broke, according to rescuers.

Lifeguards said the 60-year-old man injured his hip in the fall. They had to immobilize him and lift him to the top of the cliff, near the foot of Froude Street.

Lifeguards reminded the public that it is illegal to rappel down the cliffs in the area.