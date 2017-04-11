United passenger's removal sparks outrage in China

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and city leaders showcased the economic impact of the events on the city at a news conference on Thursday.
A lot is happening at SeaWorld this summer, from renovations and additions at the park to revamping shows and summer camps for kids.
Crews are fighting a spot fire that sparked off Interstate 8 near Tavern Road in Alpine, east of the Jennings Fire that sparked on Tuesday.
Nearly all evacuation orders have been called off for three major fires across California as dozens of wildfires throughout the West were coming under control.
The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday responded to a video posted on YouTube that shows a K-9 officer biting and holding a man on a San Diego downtown street.
San Diego is in a housing crisis, according to a new report from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
Crews working to extinguish the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that scorched some 400 acres in the Flinn Springs area had the burn area roughly 90 contained Thursday morning.
Fireworks, pyrotechnics, animatronics. For some, these sound like entertainment. For others, like Trevor Walker, it’s a career.
When summer vacation comes around, the fun ramp up for our grade school children. Often times this also means that their time spent keeping up on all they’ve learned during the school year comes to a halt.
After getting his start as Intern Ross on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Ross Matthews’ career has taken off on the screen and over the airwaves. Now he's coming to Sycuan Casino.