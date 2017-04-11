Man accused of attacking clerk in San Marcos to stand trial

VISTA (CBS 8) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for a man prosecutors say beat up a store clerk.



The night of Sept. 28, 2016 forever changed a convenience store worker's life; the details are blurry but the physical pain is real.



Naveel Tawfeeq was working a night shift at a Chevron in San Marcos last September when the attack happened.



Through a translator Tawfeeq told the court that he lost consciousness and when he awoke he was in the hospital.



Cameras inside the store are constantly record and allegedly caught video of Frederick Cato beating Tawfeeq just moments after a woman walked out of the store.



The prosecution team played that surveillance video and Tawfeeq watched as it showed a short conversation with a woman and then the violent encounter.



His attacker comes in and begins punching and kicking him, knocking him out.



Tawfeeq spent four days in the hospital and remembers waking up in fear and pain.



"I was struggling and I thought I was going to die. And I wouldn't see my kids anymore," said the translator speaking for Tawfeeq.



Tawfeeq said he has permanent damage including loss of taste, paralysis in his face and partial loss of movement in his legs. He has not been able to return to work.



Frederick Cato faces a felony assault charge. This would be Cato's "third strike" - if found guilty he faces 25 years to life.



A judge decided Monday that Cato will stand trial starting Aug. 15.