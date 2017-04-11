Shark jumps out of water near Lower Trestles

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

SAN CLEMENTE (CBS 8) — Surfers got a surprise when a shark jumped out of the water near San Clemente.



Surfline.com captured the footage of the shark breaching off Lower Trestles.

One expert who has seen the video says it appears to be a juvenile great white.

It's not known why sharks sometimes behave this way -- and it's rare to get it on camera.

One theory is that they could be trying to shake itchy parasites out of their skin.