Border wall prototypes to be built in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA (CNS) - Prototypes of the border wall being proposed by President Donald Trump will be built in the Otay Mesa section of San Diego beginning in the summer, it was reported Tuesday.

According to a published report, the models will go up on a strip of land close to the border.

Out of the almost 450 designs that were submitted by companies last week, 20 will be selected, with their authors asked to provide a sample of their plans, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Prototypes of 30 feet long and up to 30 feet high will be built on a quarter-mile long strip of land about 120 feet from the Mexican border near the Otay Mesa border crossing.

Winners will be selected around June 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told the newspaper.

While funding for the wall has not been secured, the winning bidder was expected to begin construction of the wall in San Diego, according to sources quoted by CNN.