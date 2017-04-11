Missing teenager is recent Syrian refugee

EL CAJON (CBS 8) — A Syrian refugee family living in El Cajon is grieving over the loss of their only son.

16-year-old Mohamed Mustafa was swept away by a rip current Sunday in Pacific Beach.

His father - Husam Mustafa fled Syria and moved his family to El Cajon in January in hopes of providing a better, safer life for his children - four daughters and a son.

Mohamed attended El Cajon Valley High School and wanted to join the military.

It was Mohamed's first time playing at the beach and he was there with his friend Muhammad Abtini on Sunday.

Abtini said Mohamed did not know how to swim so he stayed hip deep in the water..

Not knowing the power of the ocean, a wave swept him under and a rip current took him away.

A translator interpreted for Abtini who said: "I hope he will come back. God willing, he will come back."

At this point the family knows lifeguards will not find him alive, but they are praying they find his body.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

