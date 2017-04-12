'Pod Save America' Hosts Have Sympathy For Sean Spicer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Pod Save America' Hosts Have Sympathy For Sean Spicer

Posted: Updated:

Podcasters Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor try comparing their White House tenures to Sean Spicer's, but it's like comparing apples and orange presidents.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.