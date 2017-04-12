Tyler Hoechlin to Return as the Man of Steel for 'Supergirl' Sea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tyler Hoechlin to Return as the Man of Steel for 'Supergirl' Season 2 Finale

Updated: Apr 11, 2017 10:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.