Sanctuary Cities: Chula Vista joins legal fight to stop defunding

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 30 cities, counties and school districts in California, including Sweetwater and San Diego Unified schools, have signed on in support of a lawsuit out of Northern California opposing President Trump's order to de-fund so-called sanctuary cities.

On Tuesday, the City of Chula Vista voted to enter the legal fray by standing up to the president order to de-fund so-called sanctuary cities.

"We here, the residents of Chula Vista know what is best for our city," said Chula Vista council member Patricia Aguilar.

San Diego County's second-largest city agreed - at its earliest chance - to file a legal brief supporting the lawsuit filed by Santa Clara County challenging the president's order.

The order threatens to withdraw federal funds from cities and states that do not help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

For Chula Vista that could mean millions of dollars in funding for everything from public safety to affordable housing programs.

Last week Chula Vista's City Council voted not to call itself a sanctuary city, but instead (symbolically) a "welcoming city."

"You do not need to have declared yourself a sanctuary city to potentially afoul of how that executive order might be interpreted and applied," said Chula Vista City Attorney Glen Googins.

That's because the term "sanctuary city" is not clearly defined and ti would be up to the federal government to make the distinction.

Council member Stephen Padilla aid this move to support the Santa Clara suit is important to try to protect the city from a legal standpoint.

Councilman Mike Diaz was the lone holdout. "It's only 30 cities out of hundreds in the state of California. So we are not really on the right side of this decision here."