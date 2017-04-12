All clear given at NAB Coronado after report of shots fired

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A report of gunshots Wednesday at a hotel on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado prompted authorities to restrict traffic for a time and search the lodging facility, but no shooter was found.



Base officials received a report of shots fired at Navy Gateway Inn and Suites, but security and local law enforcement were able to determine there was no active shooter incident, according to a statement from Naval Base Coronado. The gates were reopened around 6:45 a.m.



Navy Region Southwest spokeswoman Sandy DeMunnik said the person who reported hearing gunshots may have actually heard the sound of a dump truck.