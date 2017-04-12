Driver killed in crash on Interstate 8

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was killed when his SUV veered off Interstate 8 near El Cajon, went down an embankment, overturned and struck a billboard support beam, authorities said Wednesday.



The victim, an El Cajon resident whose name was not immediately release, was behind the wheel of a westbound 2006 Chevy Equinox that drifted into the center divider near Los Coches Road. He overcorrected and the SUV went off the side of the road shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.



The driver died at the scene.

Pearlstein said it was unclear if intoxication was a factor in the crash.